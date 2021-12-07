Tyson Fury officially ordered to defend heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte

Whyte has been named mandatory challenger to his fellow Briton’s WBC belt

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 07 December 2021 21:01
Comments
Tyson Fury enjoys Las Vegas rave after defeating Deontay Wilder

Tyson Fury has officially been ordered to defend his heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has named Whyte as the mandatory challenger to its version of the heavyweight belt, which Fury has held since stopping Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

Fury knocked out the American again this October to retain the title, a month after Oleksandr Usyk outpointed Joshua to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight straps.

Interim WBC heavyweight champion Whyte was set to face Otto Wallin three weeks after Fury’s most recent victory over Wilder, but the Briton withdrew from the bout 10 days before it was scheduled to take place, citing injury.

Whyte has long called for a fight against compatriot Fury and recently emerged as an obvious candidate to be the ‘Gypsy King’s next opponent, though a unification clash between Fury and Usyk also seemed to be an option.

Recommended

However, with Joshua having triggered a rematch clause to fight the undefeated Ukrainian again – likely next spring – Fury, 33, is freed up to face Whyte, also 33.

Fury is unbeaten at 31-0-1 (22 knockouts), while Whyte’s professional record is 28-2 (19 KOs).

