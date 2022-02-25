Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will go head-to-head with the WBC heavyweight title on the line in a seismic bout at Wembley Stadium this spring.

On 23 April, the British pair will step out in front of approximately 80,000 fans in London as Whyte attempts to dethrone the unbeaten Fury in a main-event clash.

Whyte (28-2, 19 knockouts) enters the fight as Fury’s mandatory challenger and the WBC’s interim champion, while his opponent is making a second defence of the belt he won from Deontay Wilder in 2020.

Fury, 33, stopped Wilder on that night in February, 14 months after his controversial draw with the American, before knocking Wilder out again last October to retain the gold in the rivals’ trilogy bout.

Meanwhile, Whyte last fought in March, stopping Alexander Povetkin to avenge a knockout loss to the Russian from August 2020.

The 34-year-old’s contest with Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) will mark the latter’s first fight in the UK since August 2018, when the “Gypsy King” beat Francesco Pianeta in Belfast – two months after defeating Sefer Seferi in Manchester. Prior to those bouts, Fury had not competed since November 2015, when he outpointed Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, which the Briton later vacated amid his hiatus from boxing.

Tyson Fury (left) puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line against Dillian Whyte (Getty)

Tickets for Fury vs Whyte will go on sale at 12pm GMT on Wednesday 2 March, and they will be exclusively available from Ticketmaster.

The last major fight to take place at the London venue was Anthony Joshua’s clash with Povetkin in September 2018.

Joshua, who stopped the Russian in the seventh round, also fought Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium, knocking out the Ukrainian in the 11th round in April 2017.