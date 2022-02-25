Tyson Fury to face Dillian Whyte at Wembley in WBC heavyweight title defence
It will be Fury’s first fight in the UK for nearly four years.
Tyson Fury is set for an epic homecoming as he returns to UK soil for the first time since July 2018 to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte on April 23 at Wembley Stadium.
Whyte signed his contract earlier this week to pave the way for a showdown against Fury, whose co-promoter Frank Warren won the right to stage the fight after a record 41million US dollars (£30m) offer at purse bids.
And Warren announced on Friday afternoon the British rivals will face-off at the English football national stadium, which will be Fury’s first fight in the UK since outpointing Francesco Pianeta in Belfast nearly four years ago.
