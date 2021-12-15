Tyson Fury shares fight ‘hitlist’ that doesn’t include Oleksandr Usyk

Two fights against Anthony Joshua do make the cut

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 15 December 2021 14:40
Comments
Tyson Fury leads rude chant about Anthony Joshua in front of fans

WBC champion Tyson Fury has unveiled his five-fight wishlist and a unification bout against Oleksandr Usyk hasn’t made the cut.

The first on the list, which was posted to social media, he has already fought: his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder which ended in Fury retaining his heavyweight title.

The next fight listed is a bout against Dillian Whyte which is likely to take place early next year as the British star waits for a unification showdown against the winner of Usyk v Anthony Joshua.

But instead of the Ukranian being named as his next wished fight, two bouts against compatriot Anthony Joshua are named implying Fury wants his fellow Brit to defeat Usyk. The rematch between they pair will take place in the spring.

Recommended

A fight between Fury and Joshua had been planned for mid 2021 but they had to be abandoned after a court ruled Fury had to see out his trilogy with Wilder. The dream fight for the athletes and fans alike once again went up in smoke as Usyk defeated Joshua in September.

At the time Fury shared his frustration at the results, saying: “Did I watch the fight? Yes I did. Was I absolutely wounded that he won? Yes I was. I was hoping Joshua could win the fight, but he couldn’t - and that’s none of my business.”

After the two fights with Joshua, Fury would then want a trilogy series with Derek Chisora. The pair have fought before with Fury defeating his opponent by unanimous decision in 2011 and stoppage in 2014.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in