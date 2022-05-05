Tyson Fury to be forced to confirm future plans by WBC

Tyson Fury will likely have to inform the WBC of his plans for the future this week, with the governing body keen to find out whether the heavyweight champion is genuinely retiring.

Fury retained the WBC heavyweight title against Dillian Whyte last month, knocking out his fellow Briton at London’s Wembley Stadium before suggesting that he will not fight again.

Many in the sport are sceptical, however, and the WBC needs to know Fury’s true plans, so they can make a decision on whether or not to strip the unbeaten 33-year-old of the belt – though Fury would likely relinquish it if he were to confirm his retirement.

“The WBC will be communicating with Tyson Fury and his promoters about his future plans in the coming week,” WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

“We are ready to support him on whatever he decides. If he decides to retire, the WBC will fully support him.

“It is our dream to see fighters retire with such greatness. [He is an] undefeated champion, financially protected with a loving family and a great future outside the ring.

Fury has vowed to retire following his stoppage win over Whyte (Getty Images)

“I am very happy and satisfied if this is his final decision and will fully support him – and will be close to him for the rest of his life.”

Meanwhile, Fury’s promoter Frank Warren told Sky: “We look forward to hearing from them [the WBC].”

The remaining major heavyweight titles are set to be contested in July, as Oleksandr Usyk defends the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against Anthony Joshua – the man he dethroned with a decision win in London last September.

If Fury is to compete again in a professional capacity, he will likely take on the winner of that contest in a unification bout to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion.