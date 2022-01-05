Tyson Fury has “no boxing skills”, according to Frank Sanchez, who has said he would knock out the heavyweight champion “easily”.

Fury is undefeated at 31-0-1, having knocked out Deontay Wilder in his last two fights to win and retain the WBC heavyweight title, while Sanchez moved to 20-0 by outpointing Christian Hammer at the weekend.

Sanchez, 29, is gunning for a shot at Fury, who has been ordered to defend his belt against Dilllian Whyte in a fight expected to take place in March.

Whyte’s purse demands could yet scupper that bout, however, and Sanchez is keen to get his hands on Fury as soon as possible.

“I want the best right now,” the Cuban told ES News, via the Daily Star.

“I knock [Fury] out easily. He has no boxing skills.”

The prospect of a clash with WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk does not faze Sanchez either.

Sanchez said: “Even easier. Usyk has movement, but he doesn’t have the technique that I do.”

Should Fury take on and beat fellow Briton Whyte, he could be set for a unification bout against Usyk.

The undefeated Ukrainian, however, is set for a second fight against Anthony Joshua this spring, with “AJ” having triggered a rematch clause after losing his heavyweight titles to Usyk via decision in September.