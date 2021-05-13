Tyson Fury claims Instagram was hacked after ‘Pray for Israel’ post

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has claimed his Instagram was hacked after a ‘Pray for Israel’ photo was posted to his story Wednesday night.

The post came amid the latest the Israel-Palestine conflict and the star boxer has insisted he did not post it as he doesn’t get involved in anything “political”.

He said about the now deleted post: “Last night, I went on Instagram and found a political post on my story.

“Whoever’s on my story: get the f*** off there, you little b******s. I don’t get involved in any political conflicts or anything like that.

“As we all know, I am a man of the people. I represent all people from around the world, every country not just one.

“We all know that’s not a real post by the Gypsy King. God bless you all, peace out and God bless all the people who are in conflict at the moment.”

Fury, who will next be in the ring against Anthony Joshua this summer, expanded on the issue in the caption for a post on his social media account.

He added: “First and foremost I send Love, Strength, Hope and Peace to all those people caught in the conflict in the Middle East.

“I stand with the people. I represent and embrace all cultures in this world - always have. I pray for peaceful resolution.

“As for the backlash I totally understand the impassioned and visceral reactions to the post. I love you all regardless and needed to clear this up swiftly.

“I must stress again it was NOT me and my team and I have quickly identified the suspicious log in on my activity log. We’ve tightened everything up watertight. I am a man of the people, the people’s champion.”