Tyson Fury tells Jake Paul to fight brother Tommy

Tyson Fury has called on Jake Paul to fight the ‘Gypsy King’s brother Tommy.

American YouTube star Paul has gone 3-0 as a professional boxer, having won all three of his bouts via stoppage.

In his most recent contest, Paul defeated former UFC welterweight Ben Askren via first-round TKO. Last November, the 24-year-old knocked out former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Tommy Fury, meanwhile, has a 5-0 professional record – with four KOs.

And the former Love Island contestant’s brother, WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is trying to play matchmaker for his sibling and Paul.

“Jake, Logan [Paul], it doesn’t matter who it is,” Fury said in a video posted on his Instagram page. “Back these p*****s. Please hit us up, I’m taking all bets, for any amount of money.

“Any time, any place, anywhere. Tommy’s knocking Jake the f*** out.”

Tommy added: “This boxing s*** is in my blood, I don’t play boxing.”

Former NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal also appeared in the video, seemingly offering to fight Paul.

Paul responded with a video of his own, saying: “The desperation is seeping through the pores of the Fury family. It’s quite embarrassing.

“The heavyweight champion of the world is on Instagram talking about Jake Paul, begging me to fight his brother.

“Listen, Tommy, focus on your fight in a couple of weeks that no one even knows about by the way – this clip will be the biggest promotion for your entire f*****g fight.

“You’re literally picking someone to fight you in three weeks who hasn’t even been training. You don’t even have an opponent who’s been through a real camp. Fight someone real, do a real pay-per-view and then maybe we can chat. The last guy you fought was 0-9. The people you fought in total have a combined record of 15 wins and 250 losses…

“You come looking for me in Miami to ‘try and come find me’. You know damn well I’m not in Miami, I’m in Puerto Rico. If you want to pull up here I will gladly beat the f*** out of you.”

Tommy Fury is set to take on Andy Bishop in June. Meanwhile, Paul’s brother and fellow YouTuber Logan is due to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout next month.

Tyson Fury was set to face fellow Briton Anthony Joshua in a heavyweight unification bout on 14 August in Saudi Arabia, but an arbitrator ruled this week that Fury must complete a trilogy with American Deontay Wilder before 15 September.

The ‘Gypsy King’ fought Wilder to a controversial split draw in December 2018 before stopping the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in the seventh round of their rematch in February 2020 to win the WBC heavyweight title.

Joshua, meanwhile, holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.