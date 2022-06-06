Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce tease heavyweight clash despite Gypsy King’s retirement claims
Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte in April, before doubling down on suggestions that he would retire
Tyson Fury and Joe Joyce have teased a heavyweight clash, despite the “Gypsy King” having apparently retired from boxing.
The unbeaten Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium in April, before doubling down on suggestions that he would retire.
The Briton is yet to relinquish the WBC title that he retained by beating Whyte, however, with many in the sport doubtful that Fury is really done.
In an Instagram post on the official page of the 33-year-old’s promoter Frank Warren, the question was posed: “Fury vs Joyce, how do you see this one playing out?”
Fury replied, commenting: “The only way anyone could [have] beat me is with a bat while I’m sleeping!”
His compatriot Joyce responded: “Wait, I thought you’re retired, if you want some I’ll give it ya.”
Joyce, 34, had been linked to a fight with Joseph Parker, who trained with Fury ahead of the Whyte fight.
That fight has fallen through, however, leaving Joyce in need of a new opponent.
The Olympic silver medalist is scheduled to return to the ring on 2 July at London’s Wembley Arena, though it is as yet unclear whom he will face.
The unbeaten heavyweight last fought in November, stopping Carlos Takam in the sixth round to move to 13-0 (12 knockouts) as a professional.
