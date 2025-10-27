The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Tyson Fury’s dad reveals stance on his son’s potential retirement U-turn
Fury is mooted to return in 2026 after what will be over a year out of the ring, following two losses to Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury’s father has given a decisive answer to the question of whether or not his son should return to the ring in 2026.
Tyson is rumoured to be targeting either a trilogy fight with Oleksandr Usyk or a massive all-British showdown against Anthony Joshua.
But with Tyson now 37, John Fury believes his son does not need to come back and warned his son of the undefeated “Father Time”.
“No, I don’t want him to return,” Fury told iFL TV in the aftermath of Joseph Parker’s loss to Fabio Wardley. “I don’t want to see him like Joe Parker tonight, because sadly, that’s what happens. Father Time creeps up on you.
“Tyson has not been his best since [Deontay] Wilder. The trilogy with Wilder done Wilder completely and took a lot out of Tyson.”
Tyson came out on top in three brutally concussive affairs against Deontay Wilder, suffering two knockdowns in their final fight on the way to a knockout victory – which will have taken a toll on an ageing Fury.
Since the conclusion of their rivalry in 2021, Fury returned to defend his WBC belt against Dillian Whyte, knocking out his compatriot. He retired afterwards but returned eight months later to fight and beat Derek Chisora in 2022.
He followed this up by sneaking past former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a bizarre crossover fight in Saudi Arabia.
The former unified heavyweight champion then announced his retirement again in January following back-to-back defeats at the hands of the undisputed champion, Oleksandr Usyk, last year.
With Usyk’s team officially announcing that they do not intend to fight Fury a third time, it seems the Brit is in agreement with his father on returning to the ring.
"There's no actual reason for me to go back in the boxing ring," Fury told YouTube channel FurociTV recently. "I'm 37 years old, I've been punched for the last 25 years, what do I want to go back to boxing for?"
