Tyson Fury has reiterated that he would only be open to fighting Jon Jones in a boxing match, as his back-and-forth with the UFC champion continues.

UFC commentator Joe Rogan claimed earlier this year that Fury, the WBC heavyweight boxing champion, would have ‘no chance in hell’ of beating Jones, who holds the UFC heavyweight title, in a fight.

Fury, 34, took exception to that suggestion, before clarifying that he would only ever fight Jones, 35, in the boxing ring. And on Thursday (25 May), the Briton doubled down on that stance.

Responding to quotes from UFC president Dana White, who offered to organise Fury vs Jones in the Octagon, the “Gypsy King” wrote on Instagram: “I don’t roll round the floor, I stand up and punch.

“If you guys want to fight me, it’s got to be under boxing rules.”

Jones is widely considered to be the greatest light-heavyweight in UFC history, and he made a long-awaited move up to heavyweight in March. Returning to competition after three years away, the American submitted Ciryl Gane in Round 1 to win the vacant title.

Jones and Fury are both without opponents as things stand. The American was expected to defend his title against former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic this summer, but that bout appears to have fallen through. Meanwhile, talks between Fury and unified heavyweight boxing champion Oleksandr Usyk collapsed in March.

Usyk is now set to defend his titles against Daniel Dubois in Poland in August. The Ukrainian is unbeaten, while Briton Dubois – his mandatory challenger – has suffered just one loss as a professional.