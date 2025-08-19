The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Tyson Fury evaluates Moses Itauma’s performance against Dillian Whyte and makes bold Oleksandr Usyk claim
Itauma knocked out Whyte, a former opponent of Fury, inside two minutes on Saturday
Tyson Fury has predicted that Moses Itauma will clear out the heavyweight division of any remaining “old men”, including Oleksandr Usyk.
Itauma, only 20, is coming off the biggest win of his career, knocking out Dillian Whyte in the first round on Saturday to announce himself on the world stage – against a man who spent three years as the WBC’s top contender.
After the knockout, Itauma said he would be ready if the opportunity to face undisputed champion Usyk was presented to him, but also called out Joseph Parker and Agit Kabayel.
Itauma said: “Joseph Parker and Kabayel do deserve the shot [against Uysk], but I would love to take that opportunity. Chuck me in there with them lot.”
Now Fury, who knocked out Whyte in a world-title defence in 2022 and lost to Usyk on points twice last year, has evaluated Itauma’s showing.
Fury said: “Moses Itauma will wreck all of them old men out of the division. [Oleksandr] Usyk, AJ [Anthony Joshua], [Jarrell ] Miller, [Zhilei] Zhang, Luis Ortiz. All these big names of the past are all a spent force.
“Even the world champion now, who took my belts. Usyk, Moses will wreck him, because it’s a young man versus an old man, and old men can’t mess with young men.”
Fury, 37, was defeated twice by Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. Their first fight was for the undisputed heavyweight titles, and the rematch was for all the belts aside from the IBF, as Usyk was forced to vacate to allow the rematch to happen.
But Fury first claimed the unified titles when he shocked the world and defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, and said this is how he knows boxing is a sport of youth.
“Boxing is a young man’s game, like I told Wladimir Klitschko when he was 37. Boxing is a young man’s game. It waits for nobody.”
