Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. 

Tyson Fury evaluates Moses Itauma’s performance against Dillian Whyte and makes bold Oleksandr Usyk claim

Itauma knocked out Whyte, a former opponent of Fury, inside two minutes on Saturday

DAZN
James Hicken
Tuesday 19 August 2025 06:00 BST
Comments
Young heavyweight Moses Itauma on why Dillian Whyte fight is keeping him up at night

Tyson Fury has predicted that Moses Itauma will clear out the heavyweight division of any remaining “old men”, including Oleksandr Usyk.

Itauma, only 20, is coming off the biggest win of his career, knocking out Dillian Whyte in the first round on Saturday to announce himself on the world stage – against a man who spent three years as the WBC’s top contender.

After the knockout, Itauma said he would be ready if the opportunity to face undisputed champion Usyk was presented to him, but also called out Joseph Parker and Agit Kabayel.

Itauma said: “Joseph Parker and Kabayel do deserve the shot [against Uysk], but I would love to take that opportunity. Chuck me in there with them lot.”

Now Fury, who knocked out Whyte in a world-title defence in 2022 and lost to Usyk on points twice last year, has evaluated Itauma’s showing.

Fury said: “Moses Itauma will wreck all of them old men out of the division. [Oleksandr] Usyk, AJ [Anthony Joshua], [Jarrell ] Miller, [Zhilei] Zhang, Luis Ortiz. All these big names of the past are all a spent force.

“Even the world champion now, who took my belts. Usyk, Moses will wreck him, because it’s a young man versus an old man, and old men can’t mess with young men.”

Fury, 37, was defeated twice by Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. Their first fight was for the undisputed heavyweight titles, and the rematch was for all the belts aside from the IBF, as Usyk was forced to vacate to allow the rematch to happen.

But Fury first claimed the unified titles when he shocked the world and defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, and said this is how he knows boxing is a sport of youth.

DAZN logo

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing

Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.

Buy Now

ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

DAZN logo

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing

Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.

Buy Now

ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“Boxing is a young man’s game, like I told Wladimir Klitschko when he was 37. Boxing is a young man’s game. It waits for nobody.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Watch the biggest fights and best fighters with a DAZN subscription

A DAZN subscription provides access to over 185 fights a year across a range of combat sports from the world's best promoters.

For pricing and more information, click here

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in