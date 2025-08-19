Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tyson Fury has predicted that Moses Itauma will clear out the heavyweight division of any remaining “old men”, including Oleksandr Usyk.

Itauma, only 20, is coming off the biggest win of his career, knocking out Dillian Whyte in the first round on Saturday to announce himself on the world stage – against a man who spent three years as the WBC’s top contender.

After the knockout, Itauma said he would be ready if the opportunity to face undisputed champion Usyk was presented to him, but also called out Joseph Parker and Agit Kabayel.

Itauma said: “Joseph Parker and Kabayel do deserve the shot [against Uysk], but I would love to take that opportunity. Chuck me in there with them lot.”

Now Fury, who knocked out Whyte in a world-title defence in 2022 and lost to Usyk on points twice last year, has evaluated Itauma’s showing.

Fury said: “Moses Itauma will wreck all of them old men out of the division. [Oleksandr] Usyk, AJ [Anthony Joshua], [Jarrell ] Miller, [Zhilei] Zhang, Luis Ortiz. All these big names of the past are all a spent force.

“Even the world champion now, who took my belts. Usyk, Moses will wreck him, because it’s a young man versus an old man, and old men can’t mess with young men.”

Fury, 37, was defeated twice by Oleksandr Usyk in 2024. Their first fight was for the undisputed heavyweight titles, and the rematch was for all the belts aside from the IBF, as Usyk was forced to vacate to allow the rematch to happen.

But Fury first claimed the unified titles when he shocked the world and defeated Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, and said this is how he knows boxing is a sport of youth.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“Boxing is a young man’s game, like I told Wladimir Klitschko when he was 37. Boxing is a young man’s game. It waits for nobody.”

( AFP via Getty Images )

