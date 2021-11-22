Tyson Fury confirms date for next fight and sends message to Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury insists his next fight will take place within the next five months and doesn’t “give a damn” who he faces.

The most obvious challenger to WBC Heavyweight champion Fury is Dillian Whyte, and the fight should be mandatory, but the WBC has so far delayed its decision to order the fight and the case is currently under arbitration.

That legal process could potentially cause a significant delay and the Gypsy King has no interest in waiting around if Whyte’s situation cannot be resolved post-haste.

“I thought I was going to be fighting Dillian Whyte. I don’t know what he’s doing with his own private life with the WBC,” Fury told iFL TV.

“He’s got a court case going on, which can be s**** really because I know how long arbitrations go on for. It took 18 months to get mine sorted with Deontay Wilder, so I hope he doesn’t get caught in the long grass, and I hope I don’t have to fight somebody else like a voluntary.

“I’m not interested in waiting for people. I’ve got to do what I’ve got to do. I’ll be fighting in February [or] early March at the latest. I’ll be defending my WBC championship, and that’s it.”

The 33-year-old added that his preference would be to fight Ukrainian southpaw Oleksandr Usyk, who defeated Anthony Joshua at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September after first moving up the ranks to the heavyweight division in 2019.

“I’ll take the little cruiserweight guy [Usyk] and show how to give a small man a good hiding,” Fury said. “I’ll run him over. He’s too small. I am definitely fighting in February or early March, 1 million percent. There are no ifs, buts, or maybes about it, or I will sack my full promotional outfit, and I’ll promote myself. Gypsy King Promotions.”

Joshua activated a re-match clause in his contract with Usyk in October which means those two are set to face-off again in early 2022, preventing Fury from fighting Usyk unless Joshua willingly steps aside. Fury is desperate to fight, no matter the opponent.

“Who it is, I just don’t give a damn because the outcome will always be the same,” he said. “I will win, and I will knock the mother f***** out because that’s how I do it now.”