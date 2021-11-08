Promoter Frank Warren says Tyson Fury is in “no rush” to fight Dillian Whyte and will take him on on his own terms.

Fury last fought in October when he retained his WBC belt with a trilogy fight win over Deontay Wilder.

Whyte, who is in line to be his mandatory challenger, could be his next opponent but could also face the winner of Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Warren told Fight Night: “I don’t think anything will happen until the WBC has their convention, which is later this month and I don’t think that’s going to happen until then.

“There’s no rush and there’s no rush from Tyson’s perspective. As I’ve said to everybody, it doesn’t matter what anybody says. He will do what he wants to do.

“If the deal is right he’ll do it. If he doesn’t want to do it, he won’t do it. He’s his own man.”

There’s also some doubt over whether Whyte will take on Fury as he was due to fight Otto Wallin in November but had to withdraw due to injury. Wallin and his team want to rearrange the fight with the winner going on to face Fury.

The bout Fury arguably really wants is Joshua but that is dependent on the outcome of his Usyk rematch. When Joshua lost to the Ukranian in September, Fury was “absolutely wounded”.

He said: “Did I watch the fight? Yes I did. Was I absolutely wounded that he won? Yes I was. I was hoping Joshua could win the fight, but he couldn’t - and that’s none of my business.”