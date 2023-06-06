Tyson Fury may be given mandatory challenger amid fruitless search for opponent
The WBC heavyweight champion has recently been linked with Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr and Zhilei Zhang
The World Boxing Council (WBC) may give Tyson Fury a mandatory challenger in a bid to help the heavyweight champion secure fight, according to its president Mauricio Sulaiman.
Fury last fought in December, stopping Derek Chisora in London to retain his title and stay unbeaten, and the “Gypsy King” has struggled to find an opponent in the time since.
Fury, 34, has called out fellow Briton Anthony Joshua and been linked with Andy Ruiz Jr and Zhilei Zhang, among others. No bout has materialised, however, and the WBC may step in.
“We have to take some action,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports. “There are different options. I’m going to address this with the board of governors, because already we’re entering June and there’s no scenario.
“Tyson Fury will make us proud and show who the WBC champion is.”
When asked whether Joshua could be named as Fury’s mandatory challenger, Sulaiman said: “That’s a possibility. If [Deontay] Wilder and Ruiz are not fighting for the final elimination, Joshua’s right there at No 3. That’s possible.
“I don’t want to speculate, because that would be irresponsible to try to make something up. We have to go through a process. The WBC board of governors will make that decision.
“At this stage, anything is possible. There’s too much talent, too many great fights, too many great combinations that could be made for heavyweight, and everything is stalled.”
