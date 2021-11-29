Tyson Fury ‘isn’t ruling anything out’ in search for next opponent

Tyson Fury is refusing to rule anybody out as he searches for his next opponent, according to sparring partner David Nyika.

The 33-year-old WBC heavyweight champion hopes to return to the ring in the early part of next year as he looks to build on a sensational victory over Deontay Wilder.

It is currently unclear who he will be stepping in against as number one ranked challenger Dillian Whyte has not yet been called as mandatory by the sanctioning body.

And New Zealander Nyika, who is training alongside Fury and fellow countryman Joseph Parker in Morecambe, feels the Brit has a number of options given his superstar status.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Nyika said: “He isn’t ruling anything out, at the moment. He’s the king right now. So he can call the shots. He is a massive draw and everybody wants to fight him.”

Whyte, who has been waiting for his shot at the world title for several years, is currently embroiled in a legal case with the WBC which is holding up him being called as the mandatory challenger.

And boxing promoter Ben Shalom revealed last week that Fury will not wait for Whyte’s situation to be resolved.

“He (Fury) told me that he will definitely be fighting in February or March but doesn’t know who it will be against,” Shalom said.

“It’s out of Tyson’s hands. But he does want to fight in February or March, whether it’s against Dillian or not. He is adamant about that.”