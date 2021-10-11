Tyson Fury has been told that it’s “Oleksandr Usyk or nothing” as he lines up his next opponent after knocking out Deontay Wilder to defend his heavyweight title on Saturday.

After retaining his WBC belt, Fury has 30 days to agree a unification bout with Usyk but the Ukrainian is expected to face Anthony Joshua in a rematch next year.

Dillian Whyte should emerge as Fury’s next challenger if the Londoner can beat Otto Wallin later this month.

But Fury’s father John has told his son that he shouldn’t “bother” with anyone apart from Usyk, and has urged the ‘Gypsy King’ to wait for his chance at the undisputed crown.

“He’s got to go look for Usyk or nothing, in my idea,” John Fury told talkSPORT.

“It’s Usyk next, or nothing. I wouldn’t bother with the rest of them, they’re not in Tyson’s class.

“Would Dillian Whyte deal with Deontay Wilder? No. So why would they wanna put him in with my son and get him knocked out?

“Tyson can’t get up for them kind of fights. For me, I’ve told him: ‘Usyk or don’t bother.’”

Joshua has triggered his rematch clause with Usyk for March or April next year, according to promoter Eddie Hearn, and if he gets his revenge on the Ukrainian an all-British heavyweight unification fight could be back on the cards.

Fury has previously said that he would “throw his belts in the ring” to fight rival Joshua, adding: “I do think, sooner or later, it has to happen. Even if we go AWOL, throw all the belts in the bin, to fight each other? I would do that.”