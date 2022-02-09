Tyson Fury has dismissed the notion that Oleksandr Usyk would present a tough challenge for the Briton, saying he would “obliterate” his fellow heavyweight champion.

Fury retained the WBC belt against former title holder Deontay Wilder with a stoppage win in October, a month after Usyk outpointed Anthony Joshua to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO gold.

With Joshua having triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again and Fury ordered to defend his title against Dillian Whyte, a step-aside deal was proposed to allow a unification bout between the undefeated Ukrainian and the “Gypsy King”.

The deal did not come together, however, with Usyk vs Joshua and Fury vs Whyte expected to take place in the coming months.

Fury nevertheless continues to field questions about Usyk, and was asked by Dubai Eye 103.8 whether the southpaw would pose a greater threat than Wilder, whom Fury stopped twice after their initial draw.

“Hell no, are you joking?” Fury responded, per the Mirror.

“You’ve got the most powerful puncher in the history of our sport [Wilder], and what’s the other one going to do? Tap dance around the ring and run away from me – tip, tip, tip tip?

“He didn’t do any damage at all to Anthony Joshua, and he definitely ain’t doing any damage to a man like me.

“I’ll obliterate him. He’s a cruiserweight. No, he’s a pumped-up middleweight! He was a middleweight in the amateurs, 75kg; I was a super-heavyweight at 11 years old.”

Fury’s focus, though, is on compatriot Whyte, whom he is expected to fight in the UK on 23 April.

“Whatever I feel like on the night really,” Fury said when asked about his gameplan for a clash with Whyte.

“I don’t pay these bums too much attention. Whatever I feel like on the night, any style, I can definitely beat Whyte.

“Even if I put one hand behind my back and one foot off the floor, I’ll still beat him.”