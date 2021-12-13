Tyson Fury reveals what he told Oleksandr Usyk in first face-to-face meeting

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk went face-to-face for the first time at the weekend, sizing each other up ahead of a potential clash in the future.

In September, Usyk outpointed Anthony Joshua to take the Briton’s WBO, WBA, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles, a month before Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout to retain the WBC belt.

While the first of those results has scuppered a long-awaited, all-British unification bout between Fury and Joshua – for now, at least – it has increased the appetite among fans for a showdown between the ‘Gypsy King’ and Usyk.

Such a fight seems unlikely to take place in the near future, with Joshua having triggered a rematch clause to face Usyk again, and Fury having been ordered to fight mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte. But Fury and Usyk met in New York City’s Madison Square Garden at the weekend, the undefeated fighters exchanging words.

While the encounter appeared to be cordial, with Fury seemingly joking about his height advantage, the Briton was later asked by Fight Hype what he had said to the southpaw and replied: “Usyk can suck my b****.”

Oleksandr Usyk (left) greets Tyson Fury in Madison Square Garden (@trboxing via Twitter)

Fury, 33, also had a message for Wilder, whom he has now stopped twice in back-to-back fights, saying: “Keep going, champ, you can do it!

“I believe in Deontay Wilder. He will be heavyweight champion once again. Believe that.”

Fury is unbeaten in 32 fights, with 31 wins (22 via knockout) and one draw – in his first meeting with Wilder.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Usyk has won all 19 of his professional fights, with 13 KOs to his name.