Tyson Fury will not retire following his superb win over Dillian Whyte, legendary promoter Bob Arum has claimed.

The WBC champion stopped his mandatory challenger in the sixth round of their Wembley Stadium showdown, finishing the fight with a vicious uppercut that Whyte failed to recover from before the referee waved it off.

During the build-up, Fury had insisted that it was going to be his last outing despite many wanting him to face the winner of the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.

After his victory, the 33-year-old reiterated his desire to hang up the gloves as he revealed he had promised his wife Paris that he was going to step away.

“I promised my lovely wife of 14 years, Paris, that after the Wilder 3 fight, that would be it. And I meant it,” Fury said.

But Arum, who represents Fury as his American promoter, has thrown doubt on the retirement talk by dismissing any chance of the Briton not fighting again.

Speaking to USA Today Sports, he said: “No, he definitely won’t retire. Of course not. Are you crazy? We’ll have plenty of time to talk everything out.”

After Fury’s win over Whyte, UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was welcomed into the ring as the pair talked up a potential crossover exhibition bout.

Fury said: “I’m the boxing heavyweight champion. This is the UFC heavyweight champion. Is he in good shape? Look at the muscles on him.”

And Arum has admitted that could be a possibility for Fury next.

“I don’t know what [Ngannou’s] contract situation with the UFC is,” the promoter said. “Obviously it’d be a massive fight, and it should be easy to make.”