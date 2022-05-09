Tyson Fury teases ‘jaw-dropping’ news as speculation continues over retirement

Tyson Fury has teased that he has some “jaw-dropping news coming soon” as speculation continues over the British boxer’s retirement.

Fury announced his intention to bow out of professional boxing after defending his WBC heavyweight title with victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last month.

The 33-year-old is yet to inform the WBC that he wishes to vacate the belt, however, and it has been suggested that Fury would consider a unification fight with the winner of the rematch between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, which is expected to take place during the summer.

A crossover encounter with Francis Ngannou, the UFC heavyweight title holder, has also been mentioned.

In a video shared on Instagram, Fury teased an imminent announcement: “Hi guys it’s the ‘Gypsy King’ here. I have got some absolutely fantastic, amazing, jaw-dropping news coming soon so stay tuned.”

The win over Whyte extended the heavyweight’s unbeaten record to 33 fights, with 32 wins and a draw.

Mauricio Sulaiman, the president of the WBC, has said that his organisation will speak to Fury to find out what his next steps are.

“The WBC will be communicating with Tyson Fury and his promoters about his future plans in the coming week,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports. “We are ready to support him on whatever he decides.

“If he decides to retire the WBC will fully support him. It is our dream to see fighters retire with such greatness. Undefeated champion, financially protected with a loving family and a great future outside the ring.

“I am very happy and satisfied if this is his final decision and will fully support him and will be close to him for the rest of his life.”