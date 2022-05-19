Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn claims “we all know” Tyson Fury isn’t retiring amid speculation over his future in the sport.

Fury claimed after his knockout win over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium last month that it was his last fight and that he now plans to retire so he can enjoy spending time with his family.

But Hearn, who promotes Fury’s heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua, feels his actions since the Whyte win mean he looks set to continue.

This is in reference to the 33-year-old still holding the WBC title despite his supposed retirement.

When asked about WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman’s decision to allow Fury time to decide whether or not he is going to vacate the belt, Hearn told Boxing Social: "I don't know why he needs time, he's retired. But no, look, we all know he's not retiring.

"He won't vacate the belt and I hope he faces the winner of Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II. I think that is a tremendous fight for his career."

Sulaiman previously told Planet Sport: "We're going to give him the time he needs to reflect, to relax, he just did the mandatory of the division. There's no hurry to pressure him or his team into making any decisions. We will be in communications, he's having a holiday with his family.

"I'm not saying we will give him three months, there's no time limit right now I'm respecting the level of Tyson Fury, his private time with his family but we will talk in the near future certainly.

“We need to address the situation if he is retiring but at this time, we are just giving him the much deserved time to enjoy his holidays."

Fury has never lost as a professional fight, holding a record of 32 wins and one draw since turning over back in 2008.