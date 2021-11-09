Tyson Fury ‘doing the best job’ training brother Tommy for Jake Paul fight

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has begun training his younger brother Tommy as the Love Island star prepares to fight YouTube personality Jake Paul in a professional bout next month.

The 22-year-old Fury is headlining a Stateside show for the first time after taking victory over Anthony Taylor by unanimous points decision on the undercard of Paul’s previous fight against Tyron Woodley in Ohio in August.

Both fighters boast unbeaten records going into the cruiserweight bout, though Paul’s professional career has been dogged by accusations of illegitimacy from fans, pundits, and fellow fighters alike. The 24-year-old joined the professional ranks after his older brother Logan’s money-spinning scrap with rapper KSI in 2018, which was labelled ‘the biggest event in internet history.’

Tommy will be trained by Tyson’s coach Sugar Hill Steward, who joined the Gypsy King’s team in 2019, with Tyson himself assisting from the corner. The younger Fury was absent from the fight’s first promotional event in Las Vegas this weekend, with reports suggesting his mother has been ill. He did, however, appear in a video with his older brother to discuss the fight.

“Just finished my first day as a trainer, first morning session rather,” Tommy said. “Really happy with myself, the way things went.

“All the boys trained hard. The run this morning was good. Good leg work, feeling good, feeling fit. Trainer T’s doing the best job.”

Tyson then asked him: “What’s happening to Jake Paul?”, with Tommy replying: “He’s getting knocked spark out in two rounds.”

“Are you rocking and rolling Tommy?”, asked Tyson next. “This is ‘Camp Spartan’,” Tommy responded, in reference to the battle cry that often precedes Fury fights. Fury bellowed: “Camp Spartan! The Pauls are getting annihilated!”

Former NBA star Deron Williams will also be on the card in Tampa, fighting against an as yet unnamed opponent.