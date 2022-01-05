Tyson Fury training with Joseph Parker ahead of anticipated Dillian Whyte fight

Fury has been ordered by the WBC to defend his heavyweight title against Whyte

Sarah Rendell
Wednesday 05 January 2022 12:33
Comments
Tyson Fury leads rude chant about Anthony Joshua in front of fans

Tyson Fury has been training with fellow heavyweight Joseph Parker ahead of his likely fight against Dillian Whyte.

Fury remained in America for weeks after he defeated Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October, but the Briton is now in Morecambe Bay preparing for a potential WBC heavyweight title defence.

It’s thought Fury will take on Whyte at some point in the next few months, with a purse split having been revealed for the ordered bout.

Fury and Parker have been sharing pictures and videos on social media of sessions they have been doing together. Parker cannot return to New Zealand at the moment due to Covid-related restrictions and is in the UK after beating Derek Chisora on points on 18 December.

Parker has told The Sun he believes Fury works hard and plays hard.

Recommended

“Tyson’s a different beast altogether. I’ve trained alongside him and I know the levels. Out of everyone I’ve seen and trained with, he’s up here.

“After the Vegas fight, we let loose – Tyson and I – it was the best time. We went to some club, he got on the stage, it was crazy. Then we came back to Morecambe, let loose again and then camp started.

“He doesn’t muck around in camp. We don’t muck around in camp. But when we have fun, we have fun. And it’s the best fun.”

If Fury fights Whyte and is victorious, he is expected to face the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout. Usyk defeated Joshua in September, but the British boxer triggered a rematch clause in their contract and so they look set to face off again in spring.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in