Tyson Fury has been training with fellow heavyweight Joseph Parker ahead of his likely fight against Dillian Whyte.

Fury remained in America for weeks after he defeated Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October, but the Briton is now in Morecambe Bay preparing for a potential WBC heavyweight title defence.

It’s thought Fury will take on Whyte at some point in the next few months, with a purse split having been revealed for the ordered bout.

Fury and Parker have been sharing pictures and videos on social media of sessions they have been doing together. Parker cannot return to New Zealand at the moment due to Covid-related restrictions and is in the UK after beating Derek Chisora on points on 18 December.

Parker has told The Sun he believes Fury works hard and plays hard.

“Tyson’s a different beast altogether. I’ve trained alongside him and I know the levels. Out of everyone I’ve seen and trained with, he’s up here.

“After the Vegas fight, we let loose – Tyson and I – it was the best time. We went to some club, he got on the stage, it was crazy. Then we came back to Morecambe, let loose again and then camp started.

“He doesn’t muck around in camp. We don’t muck around in camp. But when we have fun, we have fun. And it’s the best fun.”

If Fury fights Whyte and is victorious, he is expected to face the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk in a unification bout. Usyk defeated Joshua in September, but the British boxer triggered a rematch clause in their contract and so they look set to face off again in spring.