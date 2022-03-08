Anthony Joshua is welcome to attend Tyson Fury’s heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte next month, Frank Warren has said.

WBC champion Fury defends the belt against fellow Briton Whyte at Wembley Stadium on 23 April, while their compatriot Joshua’s planned rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is up in the air as the Ukrainian aids his nation’s defence against the ongoing Russian invasion.

Although Fury and Joshua have antagonised one another over the years, “AJ” will not be turned away from Wembley if he wishes to be present for the “Gypsy King”’s title defence against Whyte. That is according to Warren, Fury’s UK promoter.

“Of course he can come along to the show,” Warren told iFL TV.

“Listen, he’s been a guest at loads of my shows. Before he turned professional, he used to come along to the shows, so yeah, he can come along – not a problem.

“He knows my family, he knows my younger brother Robert and his mate.

“He knows what to do – pick up the phone, and we’ll sort him out.”

Joshua, who stopped Whyte in 2015, lost the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles to Usyk in September, when the undefeated southpaw outpointed the Briton in north London.

Joshua, 32, was quick to trigger a rematch clause to face Usyk again, and that fight was expected to take place in May or June.

However, Usyk is in Ukraine as he aids his home country’s resistance of the ongoing invasion by Russia.

It is therefore unclear when he will fight Joshua again, or whether that bout will come to fruition at all.