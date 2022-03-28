Eddie Hearn’s claim that he will not be allowed to attend Tyson Fury’s fight with Dillian Whyte is “crazy s***”, according to Bob Arum.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury defends his belt against fellow Briton Whyte at Wembley Stadium on 23 April, with the title holder’s UK promoter Frank Warren having won a purse bid against Hearn, who promotes the challenger.

Whyte did not attend the first pre-fight press conference this month, while Hearn believes his own attendance at Wembley would not be welcomed.

“I don’t think I’m allowed, but I was thinking about going in the corner and carrying the bucket,” Hearn told Boxing Social.

“I would do that. I would put on a Dillian Whyte t-shirt and carry the bucket in the corner.”

Arum, who works as Fury’s US promoter, was irked by Hearn’s comments, however.

The American, 90, told Fight Hype: “Eddie Hearn can’t keep his mouth shut.

“I never talk about an Eddie Hearn fight. Why? Not because I’m a good guy, but his fight is his fight – none of my business. Eddie Hearn, everything is his business.

Eddie Hearn (left) with Dillian Whyte, who challenges Tyson Fury next month (Getty Images)

“He said that we’ve banned him from going to the fight. We’ve only banned him if he doesn’t have a ticket. If he has a ticket, he can come.

“He’s gonna carry Whyte’s bucket, he said, so he can get to the fight. What kind of crazy s*** is that? If he called me up, you don’t think I’d get him a ticket?”

Fury’s title defence against Whyte will mark the “Gypsy King”’s first fight on home soil since 2018. Fury has exclusively competed in the US since then, fighting Deontay Wilder three times and also taking on Tom Schwarz and Otto Wallin.

The 33-year-old stopped Schwarz and outpointed Wallin, with both of those contests taking place in 2019 after his controversial split draw against Wilder in late 2018. Fury went on to stop the American in their rematch in 2020, before doing the same in their trilogy bout last October.

Whyte, meanwhile, last fought in March 2021, knocking out Alexander Povetkin to avenge his own knockout loss to the Russian from August 2020.