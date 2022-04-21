Tyson Fury claims teammate Joseph Parker is back-up opponent for Dillian Whyte fight

Tyson Fury has claimed that training partner Joseph Parker will be a back-up fighter for this Saturday’s heavyweight title fight against Dillian Whyte.

Fury is set to defend the WBC belt against fellow Briton Whyte in a main-event contest at Wembley Stadium, with 94,000 fans expected to be present.

Fury has revealed, however, that plans are in place in case either he or Whyte is unable to compete due to a last-minute injury or unforeseen circumstance.

“We always have a standby opponent for these big shows, because you never know happens,” Fury told iFL TV this week.

“The [other] guy could fall over and break his foot or whatever, break his arm. So, there’s always got to be a standby. It’s the same this time, we have a stand-in opponent just in case [Whyte] doesn’t fight.”

Fury then revealed that teammate Parker, who was outpointed by Whyte in 2018, is the back-up fighter for Saturday’s main event.

Parker, 30, has won six fights in a row since losing to Whyte, a result that marked his second professional loss – the first having come against Anthony Joshua in the New Zealander’s previous fight. Parker has been helping Fury prepare to face Whyte.

Dillian Whyte (left) outpointed Joseph Parker in 2018 (Getty)

“It’s the WBC No 3-ranked contender, Joseph Parker,” Fury said. “If Dillian Whyte don’t fight, I don’t want no rookie or bum. I want a top-five man, I’ve stated it, and that’s it.

“Joseph Parker is the stand-in opponent for the fight. And if Dillian Whyte does pull out, I’ll pad Joe for the fight and then I’ll fight him.

“It’d be an excellent fight. Joe’s a former world heavyweight champion and high-rated in all the organisations. He’s even in the top five Ring magazine heavyweights.

“So, there’d be no complaining from the fans. If this idiot pulls out, then we’ve got a really tasty step-in, don’t you worry about that. And we’ve said: ‘Listen, it’s not personal, it’s strictly business.’

“If this fight happens, we’ve shook hands on it and agreed, we’re gonna throw down. Let’s hope it doesn’t come to that, because I want to fight Dillian Whyte. But if it does, then we’re professional athletes and businessmen; we understand the risks and the rewards.

“I’m sure whoever wins, we’ll have a beer afterwards and shake hands. It’s only a boxing match, isn’t it? It’s not serious or personal.”