Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte scorecards revealed

The scorecards for Tyson Fury’s fight against Dillian Whyte have been released, revealing how the bout had been scored up until Fury knocked out his fellow Briton.

Fury remained undefeated and retained his WBC heavyweight title with the victory, which he secured with a right uppercut with one second remaining in the sixth round.

The contest took place at London’s Wembley Stadium, with 94,000 fans present to see Fury, 33, extend his unbeaten record to 32-0-1 (23 knockouts).

Prior to the stoppage, judge Robert Tapper scored every round 10-9 to Fury, while Guido Cavalleri gave the first to Whyte (10-9) and the remaining rounds to the “Gypsy King” (all 10-9).

Meanwhile, judge Juan Carlos Pelayo scored the second and third round to Whyte (10-9), and the others to Fury (all 10-9).

Whyte, 34, was outstruck in every round before suffering the third defeat of his professional career – and third via knockout.

The “Bodysnatcher” (28-3, 19 KOs) was previously beaten by Anthony Joshua and Alexander Povetkin, both of whom stopped Whyte.