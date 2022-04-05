Tyson Fury trainer Sugarhill Steward lifts lid on tactics for Dillian Whyte fight

Tyson Fury’s trainer Sugarhill Steward has said he and his fighter are looking for a “big, exciting bang” as they target a knockout of Dillian Whyte this month.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury puts his belt on the line against his fellow Briton at Wembley Stadium on 23 April, marking the first time Steward has helped the “Gypsy King” prepare for an opponent other than Deontay Wilder.

Steward joined Fury’s camp to help the 33-year-old prepare for his 2020 rematch with Wilder, with whom Fury had fought to a controversial split draw in 2018. Fury knocked out the American in their rematch to win the WBC title, before finishing him again last October to retain the belt.

Now, Fury fights on British soil for the first time since 2018 as he takes on Whyte.

“Tyson’s excellent, he’s in high spirits,” Steward told talkSPORT. “He’s ready to make his big fight in London at Wembley Stadium, a sold-out crowd.

“It’s an exciting time, full of energy, just 100 per cent ready to go. For myself, I’m feeling the same way. I’m liking and loving the way Tyson Fury’s feeling right now.”

“To me it is a little bit more exciting now,” the American continued, “getting ready for someone else and not Deontay Wilder.

Tyson Fury (left) has stopped Deontay Wilder in his last two outings (AP)

“At this point, this is the opportunity for Tyson to do some new things that he wasn’t able to do with Deontay Wilder – some things that we worked on in training camps leading up to this fight, not just this training camp but some things we worked on that he wasn’t able to do or didn’t have to do in a fight with Deontay Wilder.”

Fury is unbeaten at 31-0-1 with 22 knockouts to his name. With Steward in his corner, the “Gypsy King” is seeking another stoppage victory when he faces Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs).

“In this fight I’m looking for one thing mainly from Tyson Fury and that’s punch placement,” Steward said.

“It’s the ability to set up the correct punch at the right time, and we’re looking for a big, exciting bang after that.

“I don’t know anything else [but to go for a knockout]. It’s difficult for me to train anyone to go for a decision, I just don’t really believe in that myself.

“If you have the opportunity to train for a knockout, why would I sell myself short?”