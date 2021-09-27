When is Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder and where will rematch take place?

Tyson Fury will meet Deontay Wilder in a third world heavyweight title fight next month.

WBC champ Fury had looked close to finalising an all-British bout with Anthony Joshua, then-holder of the WBA, IBF and WBO crowns, to put all four world titles on the line in Saudi Arabia.

But it is instead a trilogy fight with Wilder that is now on the cards, with Joshua since going on to face - and lose his titles to - Oleksandr Usyk in September.

Upon confirming the deal, Fury was immediately bullish about victory, saying: “Wilder, contract’s signed, you’re getting smashed. When I say smashed, I mean smash, smash, smash. You’re getting knocked out, end of, one round, you’re going, I’ve got your soul, your mojo, everything. I own you.” However, the original fight date for summer was postponed after the Brit tested positive for coronavirus, and a new fight date was set.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the fight and where will it be?

The fight is all set for 9 October, with T-Mobile Arena set to house a full 20,000 capacity in Las Vegas.

What happened in the previous fights?

Fury first took on the then-defending WBC champion in Los Angeles in 2018, with the Bronze Bomber retaining his strap after a controversial split decision draw

Fury then sensationally knocked Wilder out in their rematch in Las Vegas in February 2020 in what proved to be his last action in the ring.

Wasn’t Fury supposed to fight Anthony Joshua?

Fury had announced in May that the British pair would clash in Saudi Arabia on 14 August but he has now been told he must undertake a rematch against Wilder first.

Attempts to secure a third fight were complicated by an injury to Wilder, an absence of available television dates and the Covid pandemic prompting Fury to move on based on the assumption that any agreement had expired.

Judge Daniel Weinstein then upheld Wilder’s claim that he is contractually due a rematch with Fury, which was originally due to take place before 15 September this year.

Joshua instead took on WBO mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk and suffered defeat in London, with Frank Warren since claiming it is now unlikely that Fury and Joshua will fight. Joshua and Usyk may fight a rematch in early 2022 instead.

Who will win?

