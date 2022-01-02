Tyson Fury set to reveal ‘big news’ about his future

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has hinted at his future in the ring by teasing fans about a possible return to the WWE.

The 33-year-old is continuing to tick over following his 11th round knockout victory over Deontay Wilder back in October.

But while rumours circulate over a potential all-British clash with WBC mandatory challenger Dillian Whyte, Fury has now thrown a spanner in the works by suggesting he could be ready for a WWE comeback.

The Morecambe-based fighter won his first WWE match-up in October 2019 when he defeated Braun Strowman at pay-per-view event Crown Jewel.

Now, speaking on social media on Saturday, he said: “In the gym, guys; smashing it, absolutely smashing it,” before turning the camera to show his WWE outfit from two years ago.

A pumped up Fury then went on to add: “Get up there, my boy. Some big news coming. Hold tight!”

Following his second successive win over Wilder back in October, Fury’s wife Paris revealed he is still in contact with WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

“He is in touch with [promoter] Vince McMahon all the time. He loves it,” she told BBC Newcastle. “My sons are all big fans of it. For Tyson to do it is kind of like a Disneyland trip, the kids love to go and they meet all the wrestlers.

“To be that cool dad that can give them kids that dream, he does it. I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve come to do this, and obviously being a young man he told me he was a fan of all these wrestlers.

“So he’s definitely probably going to go into that again. I’m sure he will bounce into that WWE ring one of the days.”

If Fury passes up the opportunity to return to the WWE, it is likely he will defend his heavyweight title against Whyte in the spring.

The WBC confirmed earlier this week that the purse split for a fight between the two Brits will be weighted 80-20 in Fury’s favour.