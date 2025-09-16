The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Usyk plays in charity football match after back injury claim delayed heavyweight title defence
Usyk is currently out of the ring due to an injury preventing him from training
Oleksandr Usyk has once again sparked controversy surrounding the back injury, which has been delaying his mandated fight with Joseph Parker.
The undisputed heavyweight champion played in a charity football match on Monday, coming onto the pitch as a substitute in the 22nd minute for the World Legends vs Portugal Legends before playing 17 minutes as a replacement for former Manchester United and Barcelona star, Henrik Larsson.
Usyk shared the pitch with some legends of football, including Luis Figo, Kaka, Roberto Carlos and Michael Owen to try and raise nearly £1million for a handful of charities, including the Portuguese and Ukrainian Red Cross.
Usyk's participation in the game may raise a few eyebrows, given he is currently staying away from the boxing ring due to injury.
⚽ Undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk playing in the Portugal Legends vs World Legends football game today. @legendsmatch1pic.twitter.com/rlcA3yxqAn— EverythingBoxing | Darshan Desai (@EverythingBoxi2) September 15, 2025
The WBO had initially mandated that Usyk enter negotiations for a defence of his recently acquired undisputed titles against Parker back in July, giving the two teams 30 days to reach an agreement.
Team Usyk applied for a 90-day extension on medical grounds due to injuries sustained in his fight with Daniel Dubois, before footage emerged of Usyk dancing on stage with a singer, which led to the WBO launching an investigation and an updated medical prognosis from Usyk’s team.
The WBO announced they were satisfied with the evidence provided by Team Usyk, and he was officially granted a 90-day extension for his mandated negotiations.
The WBO said in a statement: “Team Usyk’s petition for a 90-day extension is granted on medical grounds,
"The 90-day extension shall have a retroactive effect from the date of submission, August 9, 2025.
"Mr. Joseph Parker, Interim Heavyweight Champion, is authorised to defend his interim title against a suitable opponent approved by this Committee, during the extension period.
"Mr. Oleksandr Usyk shall be mandated to face next the WBO Interim Heavyweight Champion; no intervening bouts will be allowed.
Parker, as was his right, chose an approved opponent in Fabio Wardley to defend his interim title against on October 25 at the O2 Arena.
It is the opportunity of a lifetime for Wardley and a big risk for Parker as he is fighting to protect his status as the next in line for a shot at the undisputed heavyweight titles.
