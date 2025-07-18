How do Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois’ weights compare to first fight?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois both weighed in heavier for their rematch than they did for their first fight, ahead of Saturday’s undisputed-title showdown.

Ukraine’s Usyk will put the unified heavyweight belts on the line at Wembley Stadium, while home fighter Dubois defends the IBF title. The Briton is also aiming to avenge a 2023 loss to the unbeaten southpaw.

Two years ago, Usyk, now 38, climbed off the canvas after a controversial low blow and stopped Dubois. The latter’s team still insist the strike was a legal body shot from the 27-year-old, but an appeal to overturn the result failed.

Dubois is a more experienced and hardened fighter this time around, in any case, and he will also be 10lb heavier than when he fought Usyk in Poland. For their first bout, Dubois weighed in at 233lb and 2oz, while he tipped the scales at 243lb and 8oz on Friday (18 July).

Meanwhile, Usyk was 220lb and 9oz when he first fought Dubois, but the Ukrainian weighed in at 227lb and 3oz on Friday – meaning he will also be heavier this time.

“For me, it’s a great opportunity for my people and my country,” said Usyk after weighing in. “Thank you to Jesus Christ [...] See you tomorrow!” Dubois added: “I’m locked in, I’m focused, I can’t wait. I’m gonna win by any means necessary.”

Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Daniel Dubois after weighing in for their rematch ( Getty Images )

So, it was short and sweet from both heavyweights, who will let their fists do the talking on Saturday, as the cliche goes.

Last time out, in September, Dubois stopped compatriot Anthony Joshua at Wembley, retaining the IBF title after he was elevated from interim champion earlier in the year.

Dubois was elevated when Usyk vacated the IBF belt, just weeks after the Ukrainian outpointed Tyson Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years.

As a result, only three of the four major titles were on the line in Usyk’s December rematch with Fury, which he again won on points.

But undisputed status is up for grabs when Usyk faces Dubois this weekend. If Usyk can win, he will become a three-time undisputed champion, having previously held all the major cruiserweight belts simultaneously.

