Oleksandr Usyk was the star of his press conference with Daniel Dubois on Thursday (13 July), reciting a poem and rap as he came face to face with his challenger in London.

Uysk will defend the unified heavyweight titles against mandatory challenger Dubois on 26 August, when the pair clash in Wroclaw, Poland.

Dubois, 25, is not the Briton that fans wanted to see take on Uysk, 36, but talks between the unbeaten Ukrainian and Tyson Fury fell through this spring. As a result, this match-up came about, as did Fury vs Francis Ngannou – which was announced on Tuesday (11 July).

In any case, Dubois backed himself at Thursday’s press conference, saying: “One hundred per cent I’m ready, we’re ready to rumble. This is it, bring them titles back home, bring them belts. They’re coming with me, it’s my time.

“Usyk’s been a great champion, [but] everything with a beginning has to end. I’ve got to outmanoeuvre him and everything. I’m younger, I’m stronger, I’ve got to unleash hell on this guy.

“I’m different, you guys are gonna see it. The bookies can say whatever they want, it’s no pressure for me. I never listen to [the media] anyway. I’m gonna be on him, ready to take them belts away.”

Meanwhile, Uysk recited a poem, which his promoter Alex Krassyuk said would take too long to translate, though Krassyuk did reveal that the passage was “about enemies who are going to be destroyed”.

Yet Uysk (20-0, 13 knockouts) also paid respect to Dubois, saying: “I think really highly of my opponent. He’s a nice man, a nice guy, a nice athlete. He came to the position of mandatory, so he deserves it, but let’s stop talking; let’s see each other on 26 August.”

When asked if he had a message for Dubois, Usyk simply said, “I am the message myself,” before launching into a rap after their face-off.

The Ukrainian, an Olympic gold medalist, previously reigned as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era. After moving up to heavyweight, he beat Anthony Joshua to win the unified titles, which he retained against “AJ” in their rematch last summer – again defeating the Briton on points.

Meanwhile, Dubois last fought in December, stopping Kevin Lerena after recovering from three knockdowns, two of which were caused by a knee injury. Dubois (19-1, 18 KOs) has since had surgery to resolve the issue.

Egis Klimas, Usyk’s manager, said: “We were introduced to Daniel Dubois as a killer. All that speed, all that power, he’s gonna come to knock Oleksandr Usyk out, as I understand it. First of all, to knock someone out, you need to touch them. Sometimes, it’s not easy for the big cat to catch the mouse.”

Meanwhile, Dubois’s promoter Frank Warren said: “I look at it in a different way to everybody else. This is a test for Usyk against Daniel, fighting a young, hungry, up-and-coming fighter. He’s capable, he can punch, he can jab, he’s faster than people think. I genuinely believe that my man will win. This is gonna be a great fight, while it lasts.”