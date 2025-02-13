Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Oleksandr Usyk intends to fight twice more before retiring from boxing, with his ideal first opponent being Daniel Dubois or Joseph Parker – but his final foe could be an unexpected one.

In May, Usyk became the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years by outpointing Tyson Fury, before repeating the result in December to retain the unified belts.

Between those results, the Ukrainian vacated the IBF title, meaning interim champion Dubois was elevated to official title holder. Dubois retained the belt by knocking out Anthony Joshua in September, and he defends the gold against Parker on 22 February.

“I will fight who will win,” Usyk told Sky Sports on Wednesday (12 February). “Joseph Parker, Daniel Dubois, no problem. I think two years, one-and-a-half [left in boxing]. I feel great myself. I feel I have two fights to prepare [for], not more – just two.”

And on Thursday, the 38-year-old named UFC champion Alex Pereira as a potential shock opponent in his final boxing match.

Pereira, a former kickboxing champion, has had a brief but remarkable UFC career. In 2022, the Brazilian won the UFC middleweight title, a year after joining the promotion. Then, after losing the belt, he moved up to light-heavyweight, where he won more gold – which he still holds.

“[After Dubois or Parker], maybe a ‘show fight’ with Alex Pereira,” Usyk told TNT Sports. “Maybe. Why not? Alex wants to.”

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (left) during his second straight win over Tyson Fury ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Alex Pereira has enjoyed a remarkable UFC run to two-weight champion status ( Reuters )

After Usyk beat Fury for the second time, the Ukrainian was confronted by Dubois in the ring. Usyk, who previously held the undisputed cruiserweight titles, already has a win over Dubois, having stopped the Briton in 2023. On that night in Poland, Usyk climbed off the canvas after suffering a controversial low blow, which Dubois, 27, felt was a legal shot.

As well as having held two sets of undisputed titles, Usyk is an Olympic gold medalist. The southpaw triumphed at London 2012 before starting a professional career, in which he has stayed unbeaten while defeating Fury and Joshua twice each, as well as Dubois, Derek Chisora, Tony Bellew, Mairis Briedis and Murat Gassiev.

Meanwhile, 37-year-old Pereira holds six wins over five former UFC champions – including five knockouts. His sole UFC loss came in 2023, when Israel Adesanya avenged a KO by Pereira with one of his own. The pair previously fought twice as kickboxers, with Pereira winning both contests.