Oleksandr Usyk announced last week that he wants to fight into his forties as he indicated that his legendary boxing career is far from over.

The two-time undisputed heavyweight champion had previously hinted that his fighting days were almost done, but he has now stated he will hang up his gloves at the age of 41.

If he stands by his claim, Usyk will have another three years before retirement and could be involved in several huge fights.

He is currently sidelined with a back injury, and on Saturday night Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley will face each other for the right to be Usyk’s next mandatory challenger.

It had seemed likely that Usyk would vacate his WBO title and chase a more lucrative payday rather than facing the winner of Parker vs Wardley.

But with Usyk insisting he will fight on for years to come, has this now changed? Let’s assess how Usyk’s decision on his future could affect Wardley and Parker ahead of their fascinating clash at the O2 Arena this weekend.

How Parker vs Wardley was made

Parker is currently in possession of the WBO interim heavyweight title, while Wardley has the equivalent belt with the WBA.

The WBO is the next mandatory to be called and a fight between Parker and Usyk was ordered in July, just days after Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois to become the undisputed king for the second time.

However, Usyk was granted an extended negotiation period after picking up a back injury, leaving Parker in limbo.

The Kiwi could have sat out the next few months and waited for a shot at Usyk, but he wanted to stay active.

Meanwhile, Wardley picked up a career-best win when he came from behind on the scorecards to knock out Justis Huni in June.

With both men needing a fight to continue their momentum, it was decided they should face one another, with the winner having the carrot dangled in front of them of a potential fight with Usyk next.

open image in gallery Joseph Parker, left, and Fabio Wardley, right, will fight each other on Saturday (Ben Whitley/PA) ( PA Wire )

What happens if Usyk does not fight the winner of Parker vs Wardley?

Whoever emerges victorious on Saturday night is likely to get straight on the microphone to call out Usyk. There is no guarantee they will get their wish, though.

However, either Parker or Wardley will be in a strong position to get their hands on championship gold if Usyk opts to face an alternative opponent.

The winner could be elevated to full champion status straight away, with Parker in line to be stripped of his title should he fight anyone else.

The other option is they go straight into a fight for the vacant WBO belt Usyk leaves behind.

Britain’s rising star, Moses Itauma, is currently ranked No 1 by the WBO and could take on Parker if he wins.

The 20-year-old may have to wait for another title opportunity to present itself if Wardley wins this weekend as the two Brits have the same trainer.

Why would Usyk not fight Parker or Wardley?

Parker is flying at the moment after beating Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole in his last three fights.

Wardley is also on a fine run of form and brings incredible knockout power to the table following stoppage wins over Frazer Clarke and Justis Huni in the past 12 months.

Both men would be worthy challengers to Usyk, but the Ukrainian icon will be fully aware they are not the biggest names in boxing’s blue-riband division.

Trilogy bouts with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will earn him a bigger payday, while he has also teased a potential MMA clash with Jake Paul.

If Usyk wants to prioritise financial reward over defending his titles, it would make more sense for him to target the likes of Joshua or Fury rather than Parker or Wardley.

Why would Usyk face Parker vs Wardley winner?

Usyk relinquished his IBF title last year to pursue a rematch with Tyson Fury before reclaiming the strap in his rematch with Daniel Dubois this summer.

He may now want to keep his undisputed tag rather than giving it up again, and to do this he must fight the winner of Saturday’s main event.

Cleaning out the heavyweight division could also be a target for Usyk. In his last six fights, he has faced just three men – Joshua, Fury and Dubois.

More challengers have emerged in 2025, and Usyk could want to prove beyond doubt that he is the best heavyweight of his era.

Seeing off another contender in the shape of Parker or Wardley would strengthen this claim and show Usyk can overcome any opponent that is thrown at him.

He also now has time on his side after confirming he will fight on for another three years. Usyk could look to fight Parker or Wardley next before revisiting a more lucrative bout further down the line.

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk celebrates winning the IBF, IBO, WBC and WBO world heavyweight bout against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Will the Parker vs Wardley winner get a shot at Usyk?

Before last week’s announcement, it appeared unlikely.

Many expected Usyk to only have one more fight in 2026 before sailing off into the sunset and it was difficult to envision that being against Parker or Wardley.

But now that Usyk has claimed he will fight until he is 41 – which could equate to approximately five more fights – Parker and Wardley may now feel more confident that they will get their shot at Usyk if they win this weekend.

Their chances have also improved after Usyk insisted he would not be fighting Moses Itauma any time soon.

Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh wants to see Itauma take on Usyk, but the latter shut down any talk of the super-fight happening.

With Joshua and Fury potentially fighting each other next summer, Usyk is running out of options for his next fight.

He could now decide to defend his titles against Parker or Wardley when he returns to the ring in 2026, making Saturday’s fight even more significant.

