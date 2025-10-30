Frank Warren provides update on potential Usyk vs Wardley undisputed fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Frank Warren has provided his latest update regarding Fabio Wardley’s position as mandatory challenger to undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Wardley toppled the incumbent WBO interim titlist, Joseph Parker, this past weekend to replace him at the front of the queue for the Ukrainian, and Warren has insisted Usyk must fight the Brit or he will lose his WBO title and undisputed status.

“At the moment, the deal is that Usyk has to defend his WBO title against Fabio,” Warren said at the Joshua Buatsi vs Zach Parker final press conference on Thursday. “We are in negotiations, and if we can’t agree on terms, it will go to purse bids. Whoever wins that purse bid can determine where the fight will take place and the date.

“Contracts will have to be signed, and then Mr Usyk will either sign it or he won’t. If he signs it, we’ve got a fight. If he doesn’t, Fabio will be declared champion, and he will fight someone else.”

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

Usyk has been enjoying a well-earned hiatus from the ring since he knocked out Daniel Dubois in July to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion and join the esteemed company of Muhammad Ali.

Shortly after the Dubois victory, the WBO ordered Usyk to negotiate a fight with Parker, but citing an injury sustained in the Dubois fight, Usyk received a 90-day medical exemption.

Undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk remains the man to beat (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

Wanting to stay active ahead of a potential undisputed fight, Parker scheduled the fight with Wardley and suffered the most drastic consequences, getting controversially stopped in the 11th round by the underdog.

Wardley could now take the biggest step up of his career in potentially fighting Usyk for all the marbles – completing his “Cinderella story”, according to Warren.

“It’s a bit of a Cinderella story as far as Fabio is concerned,” Warren explained. “When you look at his background – what he’s come from with no amateur experience and stepping up a level every time he fights. [He's] learning on the job, and he’s done brilliantly.”

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Watch Buatsi vs. Parker live on DAZN

Joshua Buatsi vs. Zach Parker is live on DAZN this Saturday night, 1 November. Watch the fight and whole card with a DAZN subscription. Annual and monthly options available, click here for pricing and options.