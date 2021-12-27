Vasiliy Lomachenko ‘wants his titles back’ and makes approach for next opponent

Lomachenko was WBO, WBA and IBF lightweight champion until he lost his belts in 2020

Sarah Rendell
Monday 27 December 2021 09:45
<p> Lomachenko is battling for his titles</p>

Lightweight boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko “wants his titles back” and has approached George Kambosos Jnr about a potential bout, according to Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef.

Lomachenko was WBO, WBA and IBF lightweight champion between 2018 and 2020 but lost his belts to Teofimo Lopez. Lopez then lost the titles to Kambosos Jnr in his first defence.

Promoter DuBoef has hailed Lomachenko and backs him to regain his belts, telling Sky Sports: “Lomachenko is a poster boy for many things in the sport. He was aggressively matched - he came right out of the amateurs and fought for a world title [in his second fight].

“He doesn’t look at a setback as his value going down. He looks at it like a re-set to go forwards. He has come back with two brilliant wins and he never says no to any opponents. He wants his titles back.”

He added about the potential title fight with Kambosos Jnr: “Lomachenko has made it very evident to us, and to his team, that it’s the fight he would like.

“We are amicably trying to have discussions with them for a fight in the first half of next year.”

Lomachenko was asked about his chance to regain the title before he defeated Richard Commey at Madison Square Garden earlier this month.

He was confident in his answer, saying: “I want to fight him [Kambosos Jnr] but the only question is, does he want to fight me?”

