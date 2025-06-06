Fighters raring to go after Wardley vs Huni weigh-ins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fabio Wardley’s Ipswich homecoming became just a little bit more real this afternoon, with all the fighters involved in Saturday’s card at Portman Road weighing in for their respective bouts.

Wardley, 18-0-1 (17 KOs), came in at 234lb for his headlining bout against Justis Huni, who accepted the fight on six weeks' notice after Jarrell Miller dropped out.

Huni has cut a cool figure in the build-up, with the Australian tipping the scales at 239lb.

Speaking after being weighed, Huni, 12-0 (7), revealed how he was relishing his role as the away fighter, sharing: "I love it. I'm soaking it all up and embracing it, I can't wait for tomorrow night. Let's have some fun."

The pressure is on for both fighters, with the WBA interim heavyweight championship up for grabs, but with most of the 25,000 in attendance expected to root for Wardley, the home fighter is arguably under bigger expectations.

"It's getting there, this crowd here is giving me a taste of tomorrow night,” Wardley replied when asked if it was all starting to feel real.

He added: “No nerves, this is everything I asked for, and everything I've wanted the last few years. Tomorrow night is going to be huge. It's been a nice relaxed fight week. But don't worry, the switch will get flicked on the night."

The chief support sees Liam Dillon, 15-2-1 (3), step up two weight classes to face favourite Pierce O’Leary,16-0 (9), for the WBC international silver and EBU European super lightweight titles.

Dillon eased under the limit of his new weight class at 139.8lb, stating that he had coped well with the transition. He commented: "I feel a lot more comfortable,I've had the camp of my life. I'm used to being the underdog."

WBC international silver champ O’Leary has one goal in mind – returning to his native Ireland with the European belt added to his collection.

The Irishman, who weighed in at 139.5lb, shared: "The belt, it's always something that I wanted, and I'm finally getting the opposition now to fight for it. I want to bring back the belt to my homeland of Ireland."

Another title fight sees 40-year-old Nelson Hysa, 22-0 (20), defend his WBO European heavyweight title against German challenger Patrick Korte, 22-4-1 (18).

Hysa, who came in 16 pounds heavier than his opponent at 255lb, made clear his aims for the rest of his career.

The Albanian began: "I waited too long for this time, and I've worked too much for this. I want to show why I am European champion, and I want to become the first world champion from Albanian. Patrick Korte is a good fighter, but I want to win with one beautiful knockout."

Cruiserweights Mike Perez, 30-3-1 (21), and Steven Ward, 15-3 (5) go head-to-head for the WBA intercontinental strap. Both were well clear of the division’s limit of 200lb, Perez at 198lb, Ward a 199-pounder.

A bronze medallist at the last Olympic games, Lewis Richardson makes his debut on the undercard. Fighting at middleweight, Richardson weighed in at 159.15lb, with his first opponent Dmitri Protkunas, 8-20-1 (1), coming in at 159.21lb.

Speaking about his debut, Richardson buzzed: "It's nearly go time baby. I'm really looking forward to it, and excited to get cracking. Just to be back in the ring.

He said: “I love what I do and I always prepare the best way possible. I feel both physically and mentally really strong. I'm ready to show what I'm about."

Commonwealth middleweight champion Sam Gilley, 18-1 (9), weighed 160.8lb ahead of fight night. His opponent, Gideon Jonas, 7-5, came in at 159.10lb.

Unbeaten Umar Khan, 11-0 (1), weighed in at 127.15lb ahead of a featherweight contest with Moises Garcia, 12-13-1 (6), who tipped the scales at 129.13lb.

At super featherweight another bout sees an undefeated prospect take on a journeyman. Alexander Morales, 6-14-5 (2), came in at 132.9lb, with the Mexican’s opponent, Billy Adams, 6-0, weighing 133.8lb.

Jack Williams competes in his third fight as a pro, boasting a record of 2-0 (1). Weighing at 120.14lb, Williams is one half of a super bantamweight contest with Argentine Fernando Joaquin Valdez, 1-15, who came in at 126.1lb.

Finally, the only women on the card, Lillie Winch, 4-0, and Katerina Dvorkakova, 3-6 (3), weighed in at 128.1lb and 127.1lb respectively.