Frank Warren outlines Fabio Wardley vs Oleksandr Usyk target date and location

Frank Warren has revealed when and where he would like to stage Fabio Wardley vs Oleksandr Usyk, after Wardley established himself as the likeliest next challenger to the undisputed heavyweight champion.

On Saturday night, at London’s O2 Arena, Wardley produced another great escape by knocking out Joseph Parker while down on the scorecards.

In a similar moment to the ending of his win over Justis Huni in June, Wardley erased his opponent’s lead with a late stoppage. And in doing so, the Ipswich boxer took the WBO interim title to seemingly secure a shot at Usyk.

“The fight [between Usyk and Wardley] has been ordered, so there will be a period of negotiations now,” said Warren, Wardley’s promoter, at the post-fight press conference.

“And if we can’t reach an agreement, then it will go out for purse bids. I believe we will reach an agreement.

“The fight won’t be until next year, of course. I think it will be sometime in March... I’d love it to be in the UK, but there are only two places for this fight: that’s either in Riyadh or here in London, that’s it.

“I’d do it at Wembley Stadium, and it would be a sell-out. You know what you’re getting with Usyk, and you know what you’re getting with Fabio; it’s going to be exciting.

Fabio Wardley (right) stopped Joseph Parker in London ( Steven Paston/PA )

“Fabio has got to be one of the most exciting fighters in the world. As a draw, Fabio is one of the biggest draws in boxing. In his last fight at Ipswich [football club’s stadium], he drew 27,000 people in heavy rain. Then tonight, he shows he’s a massive attraction, and it will only get bigger.”

Wardley, 30, stayed unbeaten with his victory over Parker, while Usyk, 38, is also unbeaten.

The Ukrainian last boxed in July, stopping Daniel Dubois for the second time in two years to become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.

The Independent’s Jack Rathborn was ringside for Wardley vs Parker and wrote after the bout: “Every reign must end, and Wardley now has that precious place at the front of the queue. ‘Usyk,’ Wardley howled after standing tall once more, after taking a tumble in celebration. Many have doubted him throughout his career, but it’s just the way he likes it.”