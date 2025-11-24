The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Whittaker vs Gavazi: Start time, undercard and how to watch fight this weekend
Ben Whittaker takes on Benjamin Gavazi, in the divisive Briton’s first fight under the Matchroom banner
Ben Whittaker’s much-anticipated return to the ring takes place this weekend, as the divisive Briton boxes Benjamin Gavazi.
The main-event showdown in Birmingham, Whittaker’s hometown, sees the loquacious “Surgeon” put his unbeaten record on the line against a determined German opponent.
Whittaker, 28, will enter the light-heavyweight bout with a 9-0-1 record (6 knockouts), while 30-year-old Gavazi is 19-1 (13 KOs). Whittaker also has pedigree as an Olympic silver medalist, but his professional career has stalled over the last year.
Whittaker and opponent Liam Cameron tumbled over the ropes last October, and a resultant injury to Whittaker led their fight to be abandoned and declared a technical draw, in a major barrier to his momentum.
And while he bounced back with a second-round stoppage of Cameron in April, his future was left up in the air until October, when he signed with Matchroom. Now, he makes his promotional debut under Eddie Hearn’s company.
Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Whittaker vs Cameron is due to take place at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham on Saturday 29 November. The main card is set to begin at 7pm GMT (11am PT / 1pm CT / 2pm ET), with main-event ring walks following at around 9.30pm GMT (1.30pm PT / 3.30pm CT / 4.30pm ET).
How can I watch it?
The fights will air live exclusively on DAZN in the UK, US, and most countries worldwide. You can purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £14.99 per month.
Odds
Whittaker – 1/18
Gavazi – 10/1
Draw – 20/1
Full card
Subject to change
Ben Whittaker vs Benjamin Gavazi (light-heavyweight)
Cameron Vuong vs Gavin Gwynne (lightweight)
Molly McCann vs Ebonie Cotton (women’s super-bantamweight)
Aaron Bowen vs Tom Cowling (middleweight)
Zelfa Barrett vs Liam Dillon (lightweight)
Ibraheem Sulaimaan vs Nico Ogbeide (super-featherweight)
Alfie Middlemiss vs TBA (featherweight)
