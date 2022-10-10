Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

All you need to know about this Saturday’s heavyweight main event

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Monday 10 October 2022 13:34
Comments
<p>Deontay Wilder in training ahead of his fight with Robert Helenius</p>

Deontay Wilder in training ahead of his fight with Robert Helenius

(Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.

Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.

Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.

Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking out Adam Kownacki for the second bout in a row to improve his record to 31-3 (20 KOs).

Here’s all you need to know as Wilder faces the Swedish-born Finn.

Recommended

When is it?

Wilder vs Helenius is set to take place on Saturday 15 October at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The main card is expected to begin at 2am BST on Sunday 16 October (6pm PT, 8pm CT, 9pm ET on Saturday).

Ring walks for the main event will likely take place at approximately 5am BST on Sunday (9pm PT and 11pm CT on Saturday, 12am ET on Sunday).

How can I watch it?

Robert Helenius last fought 12 months ago, winning on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3

(Getty Images)

In the UK, the event will air live on FITE.TV at a cost of £12.99. The platform will also stream the fights live in the US.

Other US broadcasters for the card include Fox Sports – which will air the action at a cost of $74.99 – and PPV.com.

Odds

Wilder – 1/9

Helenius – 5/1

Draw – 25/1

Via Betfair.

Full card

Wilder has not fought since his knockout loss to Tyson Fury in a classic 12 months ago

(Getty Images)

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius (heavyweight)

Caleb Plant vs Anthony Dirrell (super-middleweight)

Frank Sanchez vs Carlos Negron (heavyweight)

Gary Antonio Russell vs Emmanuel Rodriguez 2 (bantamweight)

Michel Rivera vs Jerry Perez (lightweight)

Vito Mielnicki Jr vs Limberth Ponce (super-welterweight)

Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs Michael Polite Coffie (heavyweight)

Travon Marshall vs Angel Ruiz Astorga (super-welterweight)

Geovany Bruzon vs James Evans (heavyweight)

Michael Angeletti vs Jeremy Adorno (super-bantamweight)

Recommended

Keeshawn Williams vs Kelvin King (super-lightweight)

Miguel Roman vs Jose Negrete (super-bantamweight)

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in