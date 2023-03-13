Leigh Wood targets ‘immediate rematch’ with Mauricio Lara this spring

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Leigh Wood has said he wants a rematch with Mauricio Lara ‘in May or June’, after losing the WBA featherweight title to the Mexican last month.

Wood, fighting in his hometown of Nottingham, suffered a TKO defeat by Lara in February, as the Briton’s coach Ben Davison threw in the towel late in Round 7.

Wood, 34, had just beaten the referee’s count after a knockdown, but Davison opted to protect his fighter from potentially sustaining further damage.

“It’s been hard, because it still hurts,” Wood told the BBC. “I want an immediate rematch. I’ve told [promoter] Eddie Hearn that’s what I want.

“I want the rematch as soon as possible; I want it as early as the end of May, or in June by the latest.

“I can’t say too much, because I don’t want to give away the gameplan, but I knew that the first four rounds are when he’s most dangerous, and then he was gassing.

“He was as I thought he was, and he didn’t know what I was doing. I just got caught with a good shot. I got complacent, started planting my feet and paid the price.”

Speaking on Davison’s decision to throw in the towel with six seconds left in the seventh round, Wood added: “He’s there to look after me, his job is to protect me, but I’d rather die trying to win.

“I think I would’ve been alright, but I get why he did it. I’ll come back to fight another day, and I’ve got two kids at home.”

Lara, 24, has also been linked with a trilogy bout against Josh Warrington.

Lara beat the Briton via TKO in February 2021, before the pair’s rematch ended as a technical draw seven months later. Lara suffered a severe cut in the second round after an accidental clash of heads.