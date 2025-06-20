Five prospects to watch on Yafai vs Rodriguez Jr undercard – including Olympian and ‘world-class’ knockout artist
Galal Yafai hopes to move closer to a world-title shot with victory over Francisco Rodriguez Jr this weekend. But on the undercard, there are plenty of fighters with big dreams of their own
As Galal Yafai continues his charge towards a world title, a new wave of unbeaten prospects is ready to make a statement on Saturday’s undercard in Birmingham.
While most of the spotlight will fall on Yafai’s headlining bout against Francisco Rodriguez Jr – his first defence of the WBC interim flyweight title – the undercard is packed with rising talent eager to follow in his footsteps. Among them: an Olympian, a knockout artist, and a fighter tipped as a future world champion by Eddie Hearn himself.
Watch over 180 fight nights a year live on DAZN
Here’s a look at five unbeaten boxers to watch on the Yafai vs Rodriguez Jr undercard this weekend:
Pat Brown – 1-0 (1 knockout)
Like headliner Galal Yafai, cruiserweight Brown represented Team GB at the Olympics, competing in Paris last summer. While he exited in the first round of the heavyweight competition, expectations remain high for the Manchester fighter in the pro ranks.
Brown made his debut in March with a fourth-round stoppage of Federico Grandone (7-4-2) and returns on Saturday against Croatia’s Ivan Duka (5-5), with another outing already pencilled in for Manchester next month. Backed by Matchroom and close with fellow pro Dave Allen, Brown could be set for a busy 2025.
Hamza Uddin – 4-0 (1 KO)
Flyweight Uddin was a standout in the amateur ranks and part of the Team GB set-up before choosing to turn professional late last year. Since debuting with a third-round stoppage of Santiago San Eusebio, the 21-year-old British-Bangladeshi has consistently stepped up – fighting opponents with winning records and moving quickly to eight-round bouts.
Trained by his father Raj and managed by Sam Jones, Uddin takes on Leandro Jose Blanc (8-2) on Saturday. With Matchroom behind him and home support in the Midlands, he’s tipped for a rapid rise.
Aaron Bowen – 5-0 (3 KOs)
Middleweight Bowen returns to familiar ground on Saturday, fighting in Birmingham where he won Commonwealth bronze in 2022. The Coventry fighter has made a strong start to his pro career, racking up five wins and three knockouts, including stoppages against Wilmer Baron (6-1) and James Todd (4-5-2).
Now 26, Bowen has been with Matchroom since turning pro and is steadily building a fanbase in the Midlands. He faces experienced Ukrainian Mykola Vovk (15-7) in his latest step up.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing
Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime.
ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Giorgio Visioli – 7-0 (6 KOs)
One of the most talked-about prospects on the card, Visioli enters with six knockouts in seven fights and serious momentum. Promoter Hearn has described the super featherweight as “world class” and predicted he’ll be in the British title picture by the end of the year.
Listed on The Independent and DAZN’s ‘Prospects of the Year’, the 23-year-old from Aldershot seems unfazed by the growing attention. “I go into each fight treating it like a world title,” he told BBC Sport. “All it takes is one punch to derail you.”
Visioli takes on Argentina’s Elias Federico Duguet (7-1-1) over eight rounds.
Ibraheem Sulaimaan – 7-0 (4 KOs)
Nicknamed ‘The Spider’, Birmingham’s Sulaimaan continues his steady rise at super-featherweight. The 24-year-old earned his spot on the Matchroom roster after impressing on earlier undercards and has since notched up four stoppages in seven wins.
Based out of McCracken’s Gym and featured in The Independent and DAZN’s 2025 prospect picks, Sulaimaan faces a solid test in Liverpool’s Brian Phillips (12-4) – a level above some of his earlier opposition.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments