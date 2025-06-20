Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As Galal Yafai continues his charge towards a world title, a new wave of unbeaten prospects is ready to make a statement on Saturday’s undercard in Birmingham.

While most of the spotlight will fall on Yafai’s headlining bout against Francisco Rodriguez Jr – his first defence of the WBC interim flyweight title – the undercard is packed with rising talent eager to follow in his footsteps. Among them: an Olympian, a knockout artist, and a fighter tipped as a future world champion by Eddie Hearn himself.

Here’s a look at five unbeaten boxers to watch on the Yafai vs Rodriguez Jr undercard this weekend:

Pat Brown – 1-0 (1 knockout)

open image in gallery Pat Brown was highly desired when he made the switch from the unpaid code to the pro ranks – Matchroom Boxing snapped the Mancunian up ( Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing )

Like headliner Galal Yafai, cruiserweight Brown represented Team GB at the Olympics, competing in Paris last summer. While he exited in the first round of the heavyweight competition, expectations remain high for the Manchester fighter in the pro ranks.

Brown made his debut in March with a fourth-round stoppage of Federico Grandone (7-4-2) and returns on Saturday against Croatia’s Ivan Duka (5-5), with another outing already pencilled in for Manchester next month. Backed by Matchroom and close with fellow pro Dave Allen, Brown could be set for a busy 2025.

Hamza Uddin – 4-0 (1 KO)

Flyweight Uddin was a standout in the amateur ranks and part of the Team GB set-up before choosing to turn professional late last year. Since debuting with a third-round stoppage of Santiago San Eusebio, the 21-year-old British-Bangladeshi has consistently stepped up – fighting opponents with winning records and moving quickly to eight-round bouts.

Trained by his father Raj and managed by Sam Jones, Uddin takes on Leandro Jose Blanc (8-2) on Saturday. With Matchroom behind him and home support in the Midlands, he’s tipped for a rapid rise.

Aaron Bowen – 5-0 (3 KOs)

Middleweight Bowen returns to familiar ground on Saturday, fighting in Birmingham where he won Commonwealth bronze in 2022. The Coventry fighter has made a strong start to his pro career, racking up five wins and three knockouts, including stoppages against Wilmer Baron (6-1) and James Todd (4-5-2).

Now 26, Bowen has been with Matchroom since turning pro and is steadily building a fanbase in the Midlands. He faces experienced Ukrainian Mykola Vovk (15-7) in his latest step up.

Giorgio Visioli – 7-0 (6 KOs)

open image in gallery Giorgio Visioli (right) is held in high esteem by the boxing world, especially his promoter, Eddie Hearn (left) ( Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing )

One of the most talked-about prospects on the card, Visioli enters with six knockouts in seven fights and serious momentum. Promoter Hearn has described the super featherweight as “world class” and predicted he’ll be in the British title picture by the end of the year.

Listed on The Independent and DAZN’s ‘Prospects of the Year’, the 23-year-old from Aldershot seems unfazed by the growing attention. “I go into each fight treating it like a world title,” he told BBC Sport. “All it takes is one punch to derail you.”

Visioli takes on Argentina’s Elias Federico Duguet (7-1-1) over eight rounds.

Ibraheem Sulaimaan – 7-0 (4 KOs)

open image in gallery Nottingham, UK: Ibraheem Sulaimaan v Requen Facundo Arce, Super Featherweight Contest. 25 January 2025 ( Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing )

Nicknamed ‘The Spider’, Birmingham’s Sulaimaan continues his steady rise at super-featherweight. The 24-year-old earned his spot on the Matchroom roster after impressing on earlier undercards and has since notched up four stoppages in seven wins.

Based out of McCracken’s Gym and featured in The Independent and DAZN’s 2025 prospect picks, Sulaimaan faces a solid test in Liverpool’s Brian Phillips (12-4) – a level above some of his earlier opposition.