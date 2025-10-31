Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Joshua Buatsi will be back in action when he faces fellow Brit Zach Parker in Manchester on Saturday night.

It will be Buatsi’s first bout since he lost his unbeaten record to Callum Smith in a fight-of-the-year contender back in February.

He has since joined forces with Queensberry Promotions and will be looking to get his career back on track this weekend.

If Buatsi can return to winning ways, there are plenty of exciting fights in the pipeline for him.

Let’s explore five potential options for the 32-year-old should he get past Parker.

open image in gallery ( REUTERS )

Anthony Yarde

A domestic dust-up between Buatsi and Yarde has been mooted for years, but the pair have been unable to reach an agreement.

It could be easier for the pair to reach a middle ground now, though, given they are both promoted by Queensberry.

And there could be a world title on the line as Yarde is due to face David Benavidez for the WBC light heavyweight belt on November 22, live on DAZN.

Yarde is the underdog for that fight but if he can pull off an upset it would add even more intrigue to a clash with Buatsi.

The fight could still make sense for both men even if Yarde loses. It could serve as a last chance saloon moment, with the victor potentially setting up another shot at world title glory, while the loser would be left considering their future in the sport.

open image in gallery Anthony Yarde will fight David Benavidez for the WBC belt in Riyadh (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

David Benavidez

If Benavidez beats Yarde, Buatsi could target the champion straight away.

He has never had a title fight and losing to Smith was a setback for his plans to rule the world.

But a victory over Parker would be a big step in the right direction for Buatsi, and he could chase a bout with Benavidez next.

Buatsi is currently ranked fifth by the WBC, but Benavidez already holds a win over David Morrell, who is rated above the Brit.

Yarde is also a spot higher than Buatsi, and Benavidez could push him down the queue by winning their fight next month.

Benavidez has outlined his plans to unify the division, but he may have to wait while Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev complete their trilogy.

If this is the case, he will need an opponent in early 2026, and Buatsi could be ready to step up to the plate.

open image in gallery The unbeaten David Benavidez should provide a difficult test for Anthony Yarde ( Getty Images )

Dmitry Bivol

Another immediate title shot could present itself to Buatsi should he win this weekend.

Bivol is expected to pursue a third fight with Beterbiev in 2026, but he has been out of the ring since winning their rematch in February after undergoing back surgery.

He may feel he needs an interim fight to dust off the cobwebs ahead of going back in with his fellow Russian and could look to take on another contender instead.

Buatsi may fit the bill, and he would not be the first Brit that Bivol has faced over the years.

Bivol has previously outpointed Craig Richards and Lyndon Arthur, and he would likely fancy his chances against Buatsi.

Buatsi was linked with a clash against Bivol while he was with Matchroom, and talks could be revived now he has switched over to Queensberry.

Callum Smith rematch

The first fight between Buatsi and Smith was a barnstormer, and fans would be more than happy to see it again.

Smith got the better of most exchanges and deservedly had his hand raised at the final bell, but Buatsi also had plenty of moments of success.

With a few small adjustments, Buatsi may believe he has every chance of reversing the result in a rematch.

Smith is now the WBO interim champion and is well-positioned for a title shot next year. But if he is left waiting by Bivol and Benavidez, another showdown with Buatsi could be in the offing.

It would give Buatsi a chance for revenge, while Smith could prove beyond doubt that he is the better fighter and then head into a title fight full of confidence.

open image in gallery ( Getty Images )

Ben Whittaker

Buatsi will make his Queensberry debut on Saturday, and Ben Whittaker is due to have his Matchroom bow four weeks later.

Matchroom have big plans for Whittaker, with Eddie Hearn branding his new signing a “generational talent”.

Whittaker has only had 10 fights since turning professional after winning Olympic silver in 2021 and needs to get his career moving.

He could target some big domestic fights next year, and Buatsi is likely to be towards the top of his hitlist.

It would be a fascinating crossroads clash for both men. Whittaker would have the chance to prove he can be an elite-level fighter after showboating his way through the early stages of his career, whereas Buatsi may see it as an opportunity to take out a fellow Brit and fully cement his place in the world title picture.

