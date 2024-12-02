Anthony Joshua could regain world title without Daniel Dubois revenge or facing Fury vs Usyk winner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

An avenue might have opened up to allow Anthony Joshua a shot at a world title, without the former champion needing to face Daniel Dubois, Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua, a former two-time heavyweight champion, failed to take the IBF title from Dubois in September, losing to his fellow Briton by knockout at Wembley Stadium.

“AJ”, 35, has been linked to a rematch with Dubois, 27, but the latter seems set for a title defence against Joseph Parker in February. Meanwhile, Fury and Usyk will clash for the unified belts on 21 December – seven months after Usyk outpointed the “Gypsy King”.

Usyk became undisputed champion with his win in May, but he soon vacated the IBF belt, meaning interim champion Dubois was elevated.

The Ukrainian will defend the remaining major titles against Fury, including the WBC gold, yet the organisation has agreed to sanction an interim title fight between Zhilei Zhang and Agit Kabayel. And Joshua could challenge the winner of that bout, according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

Sulaiman told Sky Sports on Monday (2 December): “The WBC has received a formal request to sanction such a fight for the interim title, and the WBC will accept to sanction it.

“Why? Because we have done everything possible for the past several years to reach the ultimate, great fights in each weight category, especially [at heavyweight].

“All this time we have been perfectly clear and transparent that the WBC will not impose any mandatory that goes against having the ultimate undisputed champion, because they’re fighting the best available.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua during his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois ( Getty Images )

“There’s no better fight than Usyk vs Fury, so with that fight happening and then the possibilities for the future, we have accepted the No 2 and No 3 to fight for the interim title. Keep them active, and keep the division having the best fights possible.” Kabayel is ranked second, while Zhang is actually seeded fourth – below the much-avoided Martin Bakole.

“For the winner on 21 December, there’s many options,” Sulaiman continued. “Why should anyone get in the way of a third fight? Or the fight again for undisputed [against Dubois]? Or any high-level event, while we can accommodate the champion [and have a] fight for an interim title, where the winner is going to be a high-level, sensational possibility? So, we’re all for having undisputed champions.”

open image in gallery Zhilei Zhang (left) finished Deontay Wilder last time out ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Agit Kabayel is on a run of four straight knockout wins ( Getty Images )

Joshua is ranked sixth by the WBC, and Sulaiman, when asked whether AJ could challenge Zhang or Kabayel, said: “Absolutely. That’s an opening of possibilities for more fights to continue to take place.”

Zhang, 41, knocked out Joe Joyce twice in 2023 and dropped Joseph Parker twice in a decision loss in March. The Chinese star then bounced back in June, brutally knocking out Deontay Wilder.

Meanwhile, Kabayel is on a run of four straight knockout wins. The German, 32, most recently beat Frank Sanchez in May.