Heavyweight star claims he has accepted landmark fight with Derek Chisora

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zhilei Zhang is allegedly waiting for Derek Chisora to put pen to paper on the contract for them to fight on December 13.

The fight in Manchester will be Chisora’s 50th, and potentially last, as he continues to tease his retirement from the sport at 41.

Zhang’s advisor, Terry Lane, has revealed that they were contacted by Queensberry Promotions regarding a fight with Chisora and quickly agreed to it.

“We’ve been very quiet about it because our team and Zhang himself, we’re just not ones to rush to social media,” Terry Lane told BoxingScene. “But we were presented with the fight [three weeks ago] and we accepted in a couple of days.

“So it’s been well over three weeks since the fight has been accepted on our end, in principle.”

Chisora is coming off two impressive wins over Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin that have positioned him well for a big 50th fight, and Zhang thinks he is the perfect dance partner for the landmark occasion.

The Chinese contender will be looking to get back to winning ways as soon as possible after suffering defeat at the hands of WBC interim champion Agit Kabayel in February.

With his patience wearing thin, Zhang took to social media to try and coax Chisora into signing the contract this week.

boxing" title="DAZN">Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

This was in response to Chisora posting to social media himself, teasing three potential opponents: Deontay Wilder, Jarrell Miller and a trilogy fight with Dillian Whyte.

But Zhang’s advisor, Lane, was sceptical of the viability of these opponents.

“I know that two of those opponents are not going to work out,” Lane explained. “I’ve been wrong before, so I can’t say anything in boxing. You can’t say anything with certainty, but I just don’t think two of those fights are in the running.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

“What I’m hearing on my end is that the powers that be want to make Zhang versus Chisora. So it’s kind of up to Chisora to say yes or no to it. But if he says no, I don't know what direction they would go in, but we would move on and probably focus back on [fighting in] China again [in January].”

Based on what we know, Wilder is not available to fight in December due to having recently revealed he plans to fight in January, and it is uncertain whether Whyte will return to the ring at all after losing inside a round to Moses Itauma in August.

Watch Parker vs Wardley live on DAZN

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley fight on Saturday, October 25, to become the WBO mandatory challenger to Oleksandr Usyk. Watch the fight and undercard live and exclusive on DAZN PPV.

Click here for pricing and to buy now.