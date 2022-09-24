Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

On This Day in 2014: Bradley Wiggins becomes a world champion on the road

The 2012 Tour de France winner stormed to time trial victory in Ponferrada, Spain.

Pa Sport Staff
Saturday 24 September 2022 06:00
Sir Bradley Wiggins won gold in the men’s time-trial at the Road World Championships in Spain on this day (Martin Rickett/PA)
Sir Bradley Wiggins won gold in the men’s time-trial at the Road World Championships in Spain on this day (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)

On this day in 2014, Sir Bradley Wiggins won gold in the men’s time trial at the Road World Championships in Spain.

Wiggins, who won gold in the equivalent event at the 2012 Olympics having also won the Tour de France that year, clocked 56 minutes 25.52 seconds for the 47.1-kilometre route in Ponferrada to win by an emphatic margin of 26.23secs.

German rider Tony Martin placed second, completing the event in 56mins 51.75secs, while the Netherlands’ Tom Dumoulin finished in 57:06.16 to take bronze.

The win meant it was Britain’s first gold in the event in 20 years, when Chris Boardman won the inaugural edition of the road time trial.

Recommended

“I paced it perfectly,” Wiggins told the UCI afterwards.

“I still had gas in the final. Even on the last descent, I knew I was ahead, but I was pushing all the way.

“I don’t know what to say. I knew coming into it that I had the legs.

Wiggins also won the Men’s Individual Time Trial at London 2012 (Adam Davy/PA)
(PA Archive)

“Once I saw the course I knew if I was ever going to beat Tony it would be here.”

Wiggins went on to win his fifth Olympic gold medal at Rio 2016 on the track in the team pursuit before retiring from cycling in 2016.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in