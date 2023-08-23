Brian Harman takes on different kind of pitch – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 23.

Football

Burnley continued to be the kings of the signing announcement.

The FA remembered a magical Glen Johnson moment on his birthday.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen was predicting a late change to England’s World Cup squad after Harry Brook’s stunning Hundred ton.

Golf

Open champion Brian Harman swapped sports in an American sporting tradition.

Tommy Fleetwood was also in attendance ahead of the Tour Championship.

Snooker

After initially losing his cue in transit, things didn’t get much better for Neil Robertson. He lost his match 5-3.