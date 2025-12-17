Ohio football coach Brian Smith fired over ‘serious professional misconduct’ allegations
His tenure as Ohio's head coach ends one day short of a year
Ohio University has fired head football coach Brian Smith after he was accused of “serious professional misconduct.”
"The termination follows an administrative review of allegations that Smith violated the terms of his employment agreement by engaging in serious professional misconduct and participating in activities that reflect unfavorably on the University," the school said in a statement.
The university did not disclose further details.
Smith is the second NCAA head coach fired in the past week for cause. Michigan dismissed Sherrone Moore last Wednesday after an investigation by the school found "credible evidence" the coach engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.
Smith, 45, was put on an indefinite leave on Dec. 1 after the conclusion of an 8-4 season.
His tenure as Ohio's head coach ends one day short of a year. The school announced Dec. 18, 2024, that Smith was being promoted from associate head coach with a very different tone to its statement.
"Brian Smith exemplifies the essence of the Ohio University community," president Lori Stewart Gonzalez said that day.
"He is a values-based coach with an incredible work ethic who is relentless in his pursuit of excellence. He has been an instrumental part of our football success in recent years and will be a tremendous leader of our program and representative of our University."
He was hired to replace Tim Albin, who accepted the head-coaching job at Charlotte after leading the Bobcats to the Mid-American Conference title in 2024.
Ohio will face UNLV in the Frisco Bowl on Tuesday under the leadership of interim head coach John Hauser, who assumed the job when Smith was put on leave.
“Interim head coach John Hauser will continue to lead Ohio University football as the Bobcats take on the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels in the 2025 Scooter's Coffee Frisco Bowl on Tuesday, December 23,” the university said.
“A search for a permanent head coach for Ohio football will begin immediately.”
